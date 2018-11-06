Check out your daily horoscope for November 6, 2018

Your Daily Horoscope:

Aries Mar 21 – Apr 20

You are edgy today. Something may be bothering you, and this keeps you cautious for most part of the day. Ganesha suggests that you make the most of your evenings if invited to parties and other social events. Things may turn around for the good.

Taurus Apr 21 – May 21

Ganesha sees your cultural and literary tastes coming to the fore. Today you will venture into the realm of history, religion, philosophy, art and cultures. You will be drawn to the profound thoughts of psychology and spirituality. In the evening you will probably be visiting some place of worship and spending time in prayer and meditation. The Almighty will surely respond to your sincere and fervent prayers.

Gemini May 22 – Jun 21

You will be seized with a desire to splurge on yourself, and will seek comfortable solitude amidst luxury. You will want to shut yourself away from the world and pursue your passions. The evening should see you spending time frolicking with a special someone, says Ganesha.

Cancer Jun 22 – Jul 22

The day proceeds lazily. But your work will pick up pace later in the day. Ganesha cautions about your health. As chance of stomach upset is likely, be careful of what you eat or drink. Do not neglect any ailment and contact doctor promptly.

Leo Jul 23 – Aug 23

To fulfill your stated goals and aspirations you will work harder than usual today. You will take on more responsibility, and will garner praise for your business acumen. Going out to lunch or dinner with friends is a distinct possibility and you will in all probability generously offer to bear all the resulting expenses, says Ganesha.

Virgo Aug 24 – Sep 22

Today will be a creative and beneficial day for you at your workplace. In the afternoon, Ganesha says, you will be in your element. With your professional acumen, you will succeed in sharing your ideas with your boss and getting his approval. You will be free in the evening to indulge in lavishing your affection on your beloved.

Libra Sep 23 – Oct 23

Does money really matter when compared to your loved ones? You might be asking yourself this question at some point in time during the day, foresees Ganesha. Chances are high that today, you may be at the receiving end of some sort of financial loss accelerated by someone close to you. Arguments with your siblings over property issues might take centre-stage, but you need to be belligerent towards them in the afternoon. The best advice Ganesha can offer today is for you to keep your emotions under check.

Scorpio Oct 24 – Nov 22

Flaunt your sunny side up as the day begins on a cheerful note. Ganesha says, you will enjoy cordial relations with people around you. Overall, the day seems to be good. You spend quality time with your beloved. Passion and love may rejuvenate your love life.

Sagittarius Nov 23 – Dec 21

Business tycoons, be ready to scale new heights today! Ganesha sees a fantastic day of massive business growth. In the afternoon, your professionalism will be held in high esteem by friends and foe alike. You may also take your first step in exploring new territories by launching new products in the market, says Ganesha.

Capricorn Dec 22 – Jan 20

You have pulled up your socks and geared up to finish off all pending work. You’ll want to do proper planning and go through the right route to minimise the chances of errors and wastage of time, even if it means spending the whole day for it, predicts Ganesha. Physical intimacy will give boost to your love life. Enjoy the good time!

Aquarius Jan 21 – Feb 18

Your creativity will come to the fore today. Music will give an outlet to your emotions and creativity, says Ganesha. You will aim for the bull’s eye, and to everyone’s surprise, you’ll hit it, too. The day is expected to go well; however, some unforeseen events in the evenings may spoil your mood, and may even create some confusion.

Pisces Feb 19 – Mar 20

Do not make or take any decision or activity lightly today, says Ganesha. For decisions taken today could have far-reaching consequences. You will be forced to compromise on certain issues today. But owing to your adaptability, the day should pass by peacefully enough, says Ganesha.