Complaint Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Zero’

The Shahrukh Khan starrer, whose trailer was released in 4 days ago, has landed in troubles with the Sikh community. Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the general secretary of Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee, yesterday, filed a complaint against Shahrukh Khan.

According to Sirsa, in the trailer of the film, SRK is seen wearing ‘Gatra Kirpan’ (Article of Sikh Faith) which according to the Sikh Rehat Maryada only an ‘Amritdhari Sikh’ can wear Gatra Kirpan. Sirsa also said that, in the poster of Zero, SRK can be seen in a lighter mood while wearing the Gatra Kirpan which puts the Sikh article of faith into a lighter vein. They have asked the authorities to stop the promo of Zero showing SRK wearing Gatra Kripan.