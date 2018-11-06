“Court Scared of Losing their Left Liberal tag”: Rahul Easwar Against Court Again

Rahul Easwar had recently run into many trouble for his remarks against an S.C judge, his protests at Sabarimala and then the controversial remark on his Plan B. But then there is no stopping Rahul and the Ayyappa Dharma Sena President is back with yet another controversial statement against the court.

Rahul said that the courts are scared that if verdicts like the one in Sabarimala are not made, they are scared they might lose the ‘left-liberal’ tag. Ayyappas from other states observe more strict fast and have better devotion. If Sabarimala was in Tamilnadu, the devotees there would have solved it by themselves.

“Basic facilities are still not there for devotees in Sabarimala. The only thing in surplus in Sabarimala is the police There are no transportation facilities for elders to reach Sannidhanam. Bathroom facilities, food, drinking water etc should be made available”

“Despite the lack of basic amenities, the devotees behave with a lot of self-restraint. In ten days the Govt should ensure all these. Govt and Devaswom board should take necessary action,” he said.