Destinations that are perfect for your Diwali Holidays

If you can take November 7 and 8 off from your busy schedule and you wanna enjoy your holidays you can opt for a travel destination.

Here are some suggestions for you:

Gir, Gujarat. For those who want some adventure in their vacations can opt for this option. The only home of Asiatic lions, the Gir Wildlife Sanctuary is perfect for people who love animals and holidaying in the lap of nature.

Kohima, Nagaland. Located in one of the states of the seven sisters, Nagaland, Kohima has picture perfect mountains and lakes. For those who love to chill on the mountains, this place is apt for them.

Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh. A UNESCO world heritage site, Ziro has clean rivers, high mountains and paddy fields, another beautiful and quiet place for you to unwind yourself and relax.

Shantiniketan, West Bengal. This one is a very calm and peaceful town near Kolkata and is known for its ashram named Tagore Ashram. The town has an amazing weather in November and hence it should certainly be on your travel list.

Tarkali, Maharashtra. Not many people know about this holiday destination and that is why it’s rawness is untouched. Known for its beaches, Tarkali has beautiful white sand and is a perfect destination for occasional dolphin spotting.