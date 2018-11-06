Devaswom Board Member Who Criticised Valsan Thillankery For Climbing Holy Steps in Sabarimala Without Irumudi Found Guilty of the Same Mistake!

Earlier, images of RSS Leader Valsan Thillankery climbing holy 18 steps in Sabarimala had caused quite an uproar. Criticisms were raised from all corners against this and one prominent voice which was in the forefront of all criticisms was Devaswom Board member K.P Sankardas. But apparently, it has been found out that Sankardas himself is guilty of the same mistake!

It was yesterday that Sankardas climbed holy steps without irumudi. RSS leaders have already come against him alleging a violation of his oath of office. Valsan has come out demanding action against Sankardas.

Meanwhile, Valsan has denied the charges of climbing the steps without irumudi. He said he had gone with the irumudi but seeing the commotion there, he returned soon. He added that this must be evident in the CCTV footage.