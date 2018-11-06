Disha Patani’s bold and beautiful Diwali Look: See Pic

Disha Patani took to her Instagram page and shared her photo wearing a lehenga with a twist on the occasion of Diwali.

Getting into the festive mood ahead of the festival of lights, actor Disha Patani shared a picture of her bold and beautiful avatar. Dressed in a light-weight embroidered lehenga, the actor makes a bold style statement in the picture by replacing her blouse with innerwear. She complimented the look with minimal jewellery as she poses with a Diya in her hands. The actor shared the picture with a fireworks emoji. Indeed, the picture is enough to set the internet on fire.