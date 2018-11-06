Famous Bhajan singer Vinod Agarwal breathed his last

Noted Bhajan singer Vinod Agarwal, who has sung several prominent devotional songs breathed his last at a hospital in Mathura this morning at 4 am. The veteran singer died of multiple organ failure.

A few days back, he was rushed to a hospital in Mathura in critical condition after he complained of chest pain. He was admitted to a private medical facility, as per the IANS report. He was on a ventilator after some of the vital organs stopped working.

His love for Krishna-Radha was evident in several of his devotional bhajans. Vinod Agarwal was born in New Delhi in 1955 and garnered massive recognition for his style of Bhajan singing in the country. He decided to settle in Vrindavan as he felt a connection with the place which is related to Lord Krishna.