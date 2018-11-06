Former Indian Cricket Team Opener Gautam Gambhir to Join BJP?

Gautam Gambhir is the unsung hero of India’s two major ICC tournament victories. The stylish left-handed batsman was the top scorer in India’s ICC T20 world cup success in its inaugural edition and also in India’s 50 over world cup success in 2011. Gambhir had recently retired from the position of the captain of Delhi Ranji trophy team and speculations are on the rise that he is joining the BJP camp.

A day before Gambhir had criticised the decision of BCCI of letting Mohammad Azharudeen, against whom match-fixing allegations exist, ring the customary bell at Eden Gardens. Gambhir had reacted through twitter saying

“India may have won today at Eden but I am sorry @bcci, CoA &CAB lost. Looks like the No Tolerance Policy against Corrupt takes a leave on Sundays! I know he was allowed to contest HCA polls but then this is shocking….The bell is ringing, hope the powers that be are listening.”

There are unconfirmed reports that Gambhir, a Rajindar Nagar resident, will contest Loksabha polls in the place of Meenakshi Lekha, who is not quite popular among the public.