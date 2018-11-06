ISL 2018: Chennaiyin FC Returns to Winning Ways

Chennaiyin FC and FC Pune City had good seasons last year, but both find itself at the bottom half of the temple so far. When both teams met tonight, a win was indispensable for both and it was Chennaiyin FC that came out on top.

Ashique Kuruniyan gave FC Pune CITY an early lead. After receiving a long ball by Robin Singh just outside the D, Kuruniyan went to the left and blasted it inside the Chennai goalpost. Pune had managed to hold on to this lead till half time.

Chennai got a free kick after Anirudh Thapa went down just meters outside the D. Thapa stepped up for the set-piece and delivered a wonderful ball, which was headed back inside the Pune goalpost by Mailson Alves.

Gregory Nelson ran past the Pune defence and lofted the ball over Kamaljit Singh as the ball bounced inside the goalpost. Chennaiyin FC, who were a goal down in the first half, then lead by 2-1.

Inigo Calderon made things worse for the hosts after they failed to defend a CORNER. An acrobatic finish by Calderon touched the inside of the goalpost and went past Kamaljit Singh. Chennai was then leading with 2-goal margin.

The away fans rejoiced in the stands as Chennaiyin FC scored their fourth goal of the match. Thoi Singh taps in a ball after it deflected back right in front of the goal post.

A consolation GOAL for the home side came as Jonathan Vila headed the ball into the top-left corner of the Chennai goalpost.