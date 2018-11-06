Latest Newscelebrities

Kareena Kapoor and hubby Saif Ali Khan spotted together at Prithvi Theatre festival

Nov 6, 2018, 10:11 am IST
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan spotted walking hand in hand and graced the opening of the Prithvi Theatre festival and made it lit with their presence. Dressed in a blue and gold ethnic attire, Kareena looked nothing less than a Begum while Saif was oozing royalty in a black kurta and white pyjama. Kareena, looked jaw-dropping gorgeous and her beauty became the talk of the town, yet again.

The lovebirds who arrived hand-in-hand at the event, had their share of fun and photos from the do narrate the story of their time spent well. Kareena and Saif stole romantic glances and even posed at the photo booth while shutterbugs clicked them.

Take a look at the photos and videos of one of the most loved couples of B-Town here:

 

#saifalikhan #kareenakapoorkhan

Baebo and Saifu at the #PrithviFestival ??

#kareenakapoorkhan ?? with #saifalikhan

#kareenakapoorkhan ?? #saifalikhan

Yes 40 years of Prithvi #kareenakapoorkhan

