Karnataka By-Poll Results for Three Lok Sabha, Two Assembly Seats Today

The results for three Lok Sabha and two Assembly constituencies in Karnataka, which had gone for by-polls on Saturday will be declared on Tuesday. A total of 1,248 counting staff have been deployed at five centres (one each in five constituencies), for the counting, which will commence from 8 AM.

“Elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure to that no untoward incident takes place during the counting of votes. Police personnel have been deployed around the counting centres and strong rooms where the EVMs are placed,” police officials said.

The Lok Sabha constituencies which went for polls were Ballari, Shivamogga and Mandya while the Assembly by-elections were held in Ramanagara and Jamkhandi. An estimated 67 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the bypolls for five constituencies. A total of 31 candidates were in the fray from all the five constituencies, though the contest is mainly between the Congress-JD(S) combine and the BJP.

The by-elections were necessitated after Yeddyurappa (Shivamogga) and Sriramalu (Ballari), and C S Puttaraju of JD(S) (Mandya) resigned as MPs on their election to the Assembly in May this year. Bypolls to Jamkhandi Assembly seat was caused by the death of Congress MLA Siddu Nyamagouda, while Ramanagara fell vacant after Kumaraswamy gave up the seat, preferring Chennapatna, the other constituency from where he had won.

The results will determine the fate of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s wife Anita Kumaraswamy, state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa’s son BY Raghavendra and former chief minister S Bangarappa’s son Madhu Bangarappa and others.