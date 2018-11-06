MeToo: Kritika Sharma moves HC for action against Vicky Sidana

Actress Kritika Sharma filed a writ petition in the Bombay HC seeking FIR against Bollywood casting director Vicky Sidana. The matter is listed for November 22. She first filed a written complaint at the Versova police station on sexual harassment case a fortnight earlier.

Meanwhile, Sidana has filed a civil defamation case for Rs 4 crore against her over her allegation that he attempted to rape her in 2013. Kritika’s lawyer, Ashutosh Srivastava, said, “We have filed a criminal writ petition before the HC for directions to be given to the Maharashtra police to register an FIR.”

The actor said, “I’m disheartened by the way the police behaved in my case. While the police refused to file my FIR, he got a chance to file a defamation suit.