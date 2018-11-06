Latest Newscelebrities

Mia Khalifa once again making headlines with the latest bold photoshoot: See Pics

Nov 6, 2018, 12:02 pm IST
1 minute read

Speculations are rife that Pornhub star Mia Khalifa, who angered jihadists after she indulged in sexual acts garbed as a Muslim, could be leaving the porn industry.

Following the constant threat of Islamic State terrorists, Mia Neelichithra announced she was withdrawing from acting. Mia, who left home in Lebanon and moved to Miami in the US at age 10, moved to Miami and was considered the superstar of the Pong. According to the rating of the website, Mia is ranked first.

Former porn star Mia Khalifa is back to stun her fans with her latest Instagram post wherein she can be seen in a ravishing avatar in a white lingerie.

Let’s have a look at the pictures below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

New Patreon gallery is up!!!! Link in my bio! Shot by the amazing @kvnchoy with makeup by my favorite @texasdelarosa

A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa) on

