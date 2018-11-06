National payment corporation announces discounts for ‘Rupay Cards’

In an attempt to enhance the festive fervor this Diwali, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has launched some attractive deals on its flagship products, RuPay and Unified Payments Interface (UPI). From cash back offers to attractive discounts across various categories like fuel, travel, grocery, dining, jewellery, online shopping, entertainment, grocery and pharmacy, NPCI is enabling customers to enjoy the festival without burning a hole in their pockets.

Over 560 million RuPay cardholders and millions of UPI users can make the most of the deals and discounts offered on purchases made at both retail and online stores. Some of the top offers by RuPay are on Amazon, Big Basket, Zomato, Swiggy, Indian Oil, GoAir, Cleartrip, RedBus, BookMyShow, Kalyan Jewellers. UPI users too can avail value-added offers on brands like Ola, SpiceJet, Foodpanda, Netmeds, Cinepolis, Thomas Cook, EazyDiner, IOCL, Amazon and Indian Railways. Commenting on the festive offers on NPCI’s leading products, Mr. Kunal Kalawatia, SVP – Marketing & Branding,

RuPay is India’s own card network which is issued by over 1,100 banks in the country. UPI, which is an instant bank-to-bank settlement mechanism, has witnessed rapid growth over the years. The number of UPI transactions jumped to 482 million in September 2018 from 76 million in September 2017.