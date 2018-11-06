A most rarely seen bird has spotted in ‘Madayippara’, Kannur. ‘Eurasian Hobby’, is rarely found in South Asia. But recently this falcon has been spotted at Madayi.

Birdwatcher P.C.Rajeevan and Bijumon, who work as a depot office at Kerala Forest Department, Kannavam has got the opportunity to, find this bird. Almost 213 birds have been already spotted here. This is the third time that this bird has been spotted at Kerala.

This bird originally lives in Europe and Central Asia. The Eurasian Hobby is a small, elegant falcon with remarkable skill in the air. Its fast, powerful flight allows catching insects and birds on the wing. It often hunts at dawn and dusk and insects are often eaten during the flight. Like most Falconoid, it performs spectacular aerial displays.

Madayipara is a flat-topped hillock located in the Madayi of Kannur district. It overlooks Payangadi town on the northern bank of Kuppam river. It is popular being the site of Madayi Kavu (Thiruvarkadu Bhagavathi Temple) of Goddess Kali and the Vadukunnu Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.