Tamil Rockers threatens to Upload HD Version of Vijay’s Sarkar following Release

Nov 6, 2018, 10:51 am IST
AR Murugadoss’s move ‘Sarkar’ with actor Vijay in the lead role has been getting a good response from industry experts and early watchers. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh predicted a Tsunami at the box office after watching the movie.

However, the movie has being facing piracy threats as the Tamil Rockers informed the Producers Council of Tamil Nadu that the film will be leaked online. The Tamilrockers.com is an illegal movie piracy website popular for leaking big movies.

On the trade front, Sarkar got a good opening. It’s 90 to 100 percent start in the morning, Taran Adarsh tweeted.

The movie released on Diwali to a great opening with packed early morning shows. The 4am shows went well in Tamil Nadu. The government allowed early morning show which means there will be 5 shows in a day. There have been reports of distributors asking cinema halls to sell the tickets at higher price for the first two days.

