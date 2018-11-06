Other than India, these are the Countries which also Celebrate Diwali

Diwali is the festival which is not only celebrated in India only but other countries of the world also.

While the UK and the US are two other countries where Diwali is celebrated on a large scale thanks to the presence of a large Indian population, Diwali is a more recent addition to the culture of these two superpowers. Besides these, here are eight other countries that also celebrate Diwali with almost as much enthusiasm as India.

Indonesia

Even though the Hindu population in Indonesia is barely a few thousand in number, Diwali here is celebrated with much fanfare.

Malaysia

Diwali, also known as Hari Diwali in Malaysia, is celebrated almost all over the county. The festival begins with the traditional ritual of bathing in oil before dawn, following which prayers are said and visits are made to temples.

Fiji

Just as in India, Fiji celebrates Diwali with enormous zeal. People shop new clothes, exchange gifts and sweets with their loved ones, clean their houses and beautify their homes with numerous decorations and lights.

Nepal

Diwali, known as Tihar in Nepal, is celebrated to honor Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and Ganesha, the lord of new beginnings. The festivities in Nepal last for five days and each day has its very own significance.

Guyana

The Republic of Guyana in South America celebrates Diwali as per the Hindu calendar and also observers a national holiday.

Sri Lanka

Diwali, popularly known as Deepawali in Sri Lanka, is perhaps one of the most widely celebrated festivals of the place. Associated to the epic Ramayana, Sri Lanka celebrates the festival for five whole days by the Hindu Tamilians scattered across the island.

Thailand

Diwali in Thailand is celebrated under the name of Loi Krathong which means, ‘to float a basket’ and is observed on the full moon day of the 12th month according to the Thai calendar. A sensational display of fireworks take place across the country, hot air balloons made of rice paper are released in the sky and lamps made of banana leaves and candles are set afloat in almost all bodies.

Mauritius