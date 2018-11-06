Valsan Thillangery Apologises for Standing at Holysteps of Sabarimala Without Irumudi

RSS leader Valsan Thillangery has finally apologised for standing on the holy steps of Sabarimala without the irumudi. In a news channel discussion, he said he hope that Ayyappa will forgive him for what he did.

Earlier, Sabarimala head priest Kandararu Rajeevaru had said that it was wrong for devotees to enter the holysteps without Irumudi. As per the customs, only the head priest and Mel Shanthi and Pandalam Royal family representatives can enter through the 18 holy steps without irumudi.

Earlier, images of RSS Leader Valsan Thillankery climbing holy 18 steps in Sabarimala had caused quite an uproar. Criticisms were raised from all corners against this and one prominent voice which was in the forefront of all criticisms was Devaswom Board member K.P Sankardas. But apparently, it was found out later that Sankardas himself was guilty of the same mistake!