Dramatic Developments in Sabarimala: Woman Injured by Protesters

Dramatic Developments in Sabarimala as woman injured by protesters suspecting she is of the restricted age limit to enter Sabarimala. A 52-yr-old woman, Lalitha from Thrissur, was surrounded by protesters at Sannidhanam after they suspected that she was not above 50 years of age. She told reporters that she had come for her grandchild’s ‘choroonu’ (first rice-feeding ceremony) at the Pamba Ganapathy Temple and that the police had checked her ID card and cleared her entry.

Lalitha was injured in a scuffle which ensued after she reached the top. She’s currently at the Sannidhanam hospital and still wants to visit the temple. After protesters found out that her age was cleared, devotees themselves are providing security for her to visit the temple.

Sabarimala opened at 5 pm on Monday amid heightened security for a two-day ritual which will end tonight. There were several protesters at the temple to bar women from entering, despite the Supreme Court’s order allowing women of all ages to enter the hill shrine.