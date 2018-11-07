21-year-old woman allegedly drugged, raped by four men

A 21-year-old woman has alleged that she was drugged and raped by four men, including her friend, at his flat in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar where he had invited her for a party on the night of October 31, the police said on Tuesday.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Pankaj Singh said that the woman filed a complaint on November 2, on the basis of which a case of drugging and gangrape was registered against the four men at the New Ashok Nagar police station.

The police said the accused persons are on the run after allegedly having committed the crime. The police have been conducting raids at their possible hideouts in Delhi and adjoining states.

All the four men are known to the woman. She named them in her complaint, the police said.