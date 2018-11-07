Dubai police playing Indian national anthem to celebrate Diwali : Watch Video

Diwali , the festival of lights is one of the biggest festivals in India and the main one in Northern India, is not just confined to the boundaries of this country. With the millions of Indians staying abroad, the festival of lights is celebrated across the world with much fervour.

From the US, UK to South East Asian countries, Diwali is being celebrated all around the globe. The Indian Consulate in Dubai along with Dubai Tourism and Dubai Police organised a gala at Al Seef, at the waterfront promenade by Meraas. The video of Dubai Police marching brand playing the Indian National anthem has gone viral.

The video was shared by India's Ambassador to UAE, which read, "Kudos also to @DubaiPoliceHQ for this beautiful rendition of our national anthem as part of Diwali celebrations"

.@IndianDiplomacy pic.twitter.com/TELnWyXTAH — IndAmbUAE (@navdeepsuri) November 4, 2018

In a statement, the Indian Consulate said that it has also arranged for a ten-day-long festivities, that has started since November 1, 2018. The festivities will include live Bollywood and Bhangra performances along with firework display at the Dubai Creek.

However, this is not the first time Dubai is celebrating an Indian Festival. Previously it celebrated the 68th Republic Day in 2017 and the 72th Independence Day in full fervour by lighting up the Burj Khalifa in Tri colours.

The United Nations also released a series of stamps on Diwali 2018, commemorating the festival. While in America however, White House broke a 15 years long tradition by not celebrating Diwali this year.