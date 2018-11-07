Dysp Harikumar accused of youth’s death till not arrested

Dysp Harikumar, accused of the Neyyattinkara murder, had escaped to Madura. The police officials explained that the investigation is at pace and the investigating team has searched all around. But his phones are switched off.

But the police has till now not released lookout notice for him. This shows his influence in the police and home department alleges K K C leader Vishnupuram Chandrasekharan. It has been rumours that Harikumar was under the protection of a state level leader of the Police Association and from there he made it easy to escape to Madura.

Much earlier there were complaints of high corruption and misuse of power against DySP Hairkumar, who allegedly killed Neyyattinkara native Sanal (32), by pushing him in front of a running car.

Earlier K K C leader Vishnupuram Chandrasekharan had lodged a complaint with Vigilance against Harikumar, accusing him of taking Rs One lakh from Jose, a local sand merchant Jose. A video clipping of the offense was also submitted along with the complaint.

As Vigilance sat on the file related to the complaint, the complainant moved the high court and the court directed to take action against the DySP. The new allegation has followed this development

This and many other complaints were received by the government against Harikumar. The Intelligence wing had also recommended removing Harikumar from Law and Order responsibility.

But it was a prominent CPM leader who was instrumental in avoiding any action against Harikumar and helped him continue in Neyyattinkara.

Meanwhile, DySP had reportedly been frequenter in Binu’s house at Kodangavila, where Sanal was killed. Jose who gave One lakh bribe is the neighbour of Binu.

There was also a complaint against Harikumar, when he was Parassala SI, that he had a relationship with beauty parlour owner, who is a woman. CI had probed the complaint and taken action against him.

When Harikumar was Fort CI, he underwent suspension for taking Rs 10 lakh bribe from notorious robber Unni and releasing him from jail secretly.