Latest NewsSports

Girl Shares screenshot of Indian Cricketer Messaging her after Seeing a Hot Pic

Nov 7, 2018, 10:14 am IST
Less than a minute

Yuzvendra Chahal, the Indian cricketer who represents India in ODI and T20I, is also very active on Instagram and presently he is in the center of controversy due to a direct message sent by his ID to an unknown person.

A girl shared a hot pic in which a young woman in revealing dress can be seen posing. To this, a message came from Yuzi’s Instagram ID that read, “Nice one”.

When the girl replied, Yuzi quickly responded by saying that it was his friend who messaged her and not the cricketer himself. Later he also asked her whereabouts and apologised for the act.

Tags

Related Articles

Jul 22, 2017, 12:23 pm IST

Sanjay Kothari appointed as Secretary to new President !

Apr 29, 2018, 05:02 pm IST

Is Shraddha Kapoor Getting Married?

Feb 6, 2018, 08:06 am IST

Looking for free WiFi? Here’s how to use in Emirates

Jul 30, 2017, 08:22 pm IST

File income tax returns by July 31, no plans to extend deadline: I-T dept

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close