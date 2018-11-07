Latest Newscelebrities

Inside Pictures From Priyanka Chopra’s Bachelorette Party

Nov 7, 2018, 07:47 am IST
The wedding of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone is coming near, but it is Priyanka Chopra who is stealing all the limelight with her bachelorette party photos. Priyanka is currently in Amsterdam enjoying every bit of her bachelor life with her friends. She was also joined by cousin Parineeti Chopra.

A video of Priyanka giving a piggy bank ride to sister-in-law Sophie Turner went viral on the social media.

Reportedly, Priyanka will marry her fiance, American singer, Nick Jonas on 2nd December at a palace in Jodhpur.

Check out all the inside pictures of Priyanka Chopra’s bachelorette party.

