Kangana Ranaut celebrates Diwali with her family in Manali. See pics

Nov 7, 2018, 12:53 pm IST
Actor Kangana Ranaut is back at her home in Manali to celebrate Diwali with her family.

Kangana’s official Instagram handle shared pictures of her and her family on Tuesday. She is seen rolling up snowballs with her sister Rangoli Chandel and brother Akshit Ranaut and carrying her little nephew Prithvi on her shoulders in the pics. She is wearing a thick pink jacket and flashing a big smile as she enjoys playing in the snow.

Take look at the pictures below:

 

#KanganaRanaut and Prithvi ready to welcome #Diwali in a snowy Manali. Isn’t this the most adorable #HappyDiwali Pic ever?! #Shubhdeepawali #NephewLove #cutenessoverload

My two cuties !!! Maasi & Prithu are having lovely time in Manali !! This time Diwali in Manali !! ??

