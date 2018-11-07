Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is Poorer than his Wife

Nov 7, 2018, 08:01 am IST
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is poorer than his wife Sadhna if the affidavit listing properties owned by the state’s high profile couple, filed along with the Election Commission of India (ECI) is any indication.

While properties owned by Mr Chouhan were valued at Rs 3,15,70, 272, the assets registered in his spouse’s name were estimated at Rs 7,30,11,866, the affidavit filed by the chief minister along with his nomination for his home turf Budhni assembly constituency in the November 28 polls, said. The landed property owned by Ms Sadhna Singh was much more than that of her husband. While she owned 32 acre agriculture land valued at Rs 3.32 crore, Mr Chouhan has 26 acres of agriculture land at three different places in Madhya Pradesh valued at `77 lakh.

The chief minister has no house in Bhopal. But, his wife owned a flat in the state capital. Mr Chouhan has a house in district headquarters of Vidisha in MP. Mr Chouhan has no vehicle. But, his wife has an ambassador car.

Similarly, while the chief minister has bank balances amounting to Rs 20,26,774, his wife has bank deposits amounting to Rs 11, 19,766. The couple’s properties together were valued to Rs 10,45,82,140 as on the day of filing of nomination by Mr Cho-uhan on November 5, 2018.

Their properties have gone up by around `4 crore in last five years mostly due to escalation of cost of lands owned by them, and interests from their bank deposits, a close aide of the chief minister explained.

