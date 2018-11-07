Man arrested for assaulting woman pilgrim at Sabarimala

A 29-year-old man was on Wednesday arrested for his alleged involvement in assaulting a woman pilgrim at the Lord Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala, for suspecting her to be of menstrual age. The incident took place on Tuesday when the hill shrine was opened for the two-day-long “Chithira Atta Thirunal,” a special ritual.

Amrita TV cameraman Biju was on Tuesday injured following a minor protest at the famous Lord Ayyappa Shrine. There were reports of clashes after a woman journalist, allegedly of menstruating age, tried to enter the Sabarimala temple. The visuals put up by news agency ANI revealed hundreds of devotees gathered around the shrine, protesting over the entry of the woman. However, the woman was able to offer her prayers after the police intervened. Protesters suspected the woman to be below 50 years of age, however, it was later clarified that she is 52-years-old.

Sooraj, hailing from Elanthur in Pathanamthitta district, was one of the main accused in the incident.

Hundreds of frenzied devotees had tried to attack and prevent the 52-year old woman from offering prayers at the temple.

The man was arrested under non-bailable charges–IPC 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), police said.