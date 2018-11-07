MeToo movement “paralyses men”. Says Pamela Anderson

American-Canadian actress Pamela Anderson has courted controversy by saying that the #MeToo movement is “a bit too much” because it “paralyze men”. She terms this movement as the third wave of feminism and called it a ‘bore’ that ‘paralyses men’.

“Feminism can go too far. I’m a feminist, but I think that this third wave of feminism is a bore. I think it paralyses men. I think that this #MeToo movement is just a bit too much for me, I’m sorry. I’ll probably get killed for saying that “, she said.

During her interview, the 51-year-old urged Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to help free Australian WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from the Ecuadorean Embassy in London, where he was granted asylum in 2012.

When asked about her relationship with him, Pamela, who is dating soccer star Adil Rami, described it as “a romantic struggle” but added, “We don’t have a romantic relationship like that, but I feel very close to him. And I feel closer to him than a lot of people have and he trusts me.”

The #MeToo movement gained momentum towards the end of 2017, after multiple women came forward with sexual assault allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein, leading to many others sharing their alleged experiences with sexual misconduct at the hands of other Hollywood power players.

Many celebrities have praised the movement, and the subsequent Time’s Up movement, for shedding light on these issues, but former Baywatch Pamela has dismissed them, as she believes they’ve gone too far.

The actress also referenced some of the allegations surrounding Weinstein, which involved him allegedly inviting women up to his hotel room for meetings. He has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

“But my mother taught me, don’t go to a hotel with a stranger,” she added. “If someone answers a door in a bathrobe and it’s supposed to be a business meeting, maybe I should go with somebody else.