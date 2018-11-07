Over 200 arrested for bursting banned Crackers

More than 200 persons have been arrested for bursting banned fireworks in the city and neighbouring areas during Diwali celebration on Wednesday.

As the community Kali puja, celebrated on Tuesday, did not immerse their idols, bright and dazzling illumination was seen everywhere around numerous pandals across the city.

Many shops and business establishments in the central business district and elsewhere lit up their premises with ‘diyas’ for Diwali.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished people on Twitter: “Heartiest greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of #Deepavali.” She also posted similar message in Hindi.

As part of police crackdown to prevent use of illegal fireworks, 61 persons were arrested in the city since 11 pm Tuesday till Wednesday afternoon, Kolkata Police sources said.

Besides, eight others were held for playing loud music on DJ system in open space in the city, the sources said.