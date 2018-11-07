RLD will try to replicate the ‘Kairana’ formula

As the Lok Sabha election of 2019 looms, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) will try to replicate the successful formula that helped it win the Kairana Lok Sabha byelection in 2018.

Supported by alliance partners SP, BSP, and Congress, the RLD’s Tabassum Hasan had achieved a remarkable victory in the by-election over the BJP candidate Mriganka Singh. In fact, the party’s door-to-door campaigning and small meetings instead of high profile rallies seemed to have worked in the RLD’s favour. An encore is now on the cards.

As part of its strategy for 2019, the RLD has decided to reach out to people in western UP through its ‘ Jansamvad yatra and ‘ Padyatra’. RLD strategists have realized the importance of interacting with people on a one-on-one basis. RLD plans to address people’s issues and for this, it is important to meet them individually through padyatra and small meetings as they did ahead of the Kairana bypoll.

RLD president Chaudhary Ajit Singh and vice president Jayant Chaudhary had addressed over 100 small meetings and interacted with people as part of their Jansamvad yatra during the Kairana campaign. Their arch rival BJP had held big rallies addressed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, involved UP cabinet ministers, MLAs, and MPs besides roping in the entire rank and file for campaigning.

Just a day before the Kairana polling, in adjacent Baghpat district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and addressed a mega rally. But the RLD continued with its small public meetings and door-to-door campaigning by senior leaders which ensured its victory.

Now focusing on the 2019 parliamentary election, RLD has decided to start its campaign with a series of meetings, padayatras and Jansamvad yatra. In the present charged atmosphere, when farmers are annoyed with the BJP, it seems to be just the right time for the RLD to go amidst the people as it has a strong base among farmers, who are disgruntled with the ruling party.