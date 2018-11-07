NEWS

This is the reason why Anushka’s role in Zero made Katrina cry

Nov 7, 2018, 12:17 pm IST
Less than a minute

Zero is one of the most awaited films of this year and the trailer of the film was recently launched. After the trailer launch, the lead stars of the film sat down for media interaction. An interesting revelation has come from the video posted by Anushka Sharma on her Twitter page. In the video, Katrina revealed that she wanted to play the role which Anushka has played.

Katrina also revealed that she cried after the director narrated her the script.

In Zero, Anushka has played the role of a girl suffering from cerebral palsy while Katrina plays a drunken movie star. The two leading actresses have also worked together before and share a great bond.

Check out the video shared by Anushka below.

Tags

Related Articles

Feb 17, 2018, 09:04 pm IST

With her beauty this 24-year-old girl is the world’s hottest model: See Pics

PILOT
May 16, 2018, 10:52 pm IST

Pilot got Sucked out of the Window while Landing the Flight!

Jan 26, 2018, 09:01 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi seated in sixth row at Republic Day parade, Congress slams ‘cheap politics’

SUSHANT
Aug 22, 2018, 11:52 am IST

Fan Says He Doesn’t Have Money to Contribute to CM Distress Relief Fund, Sushant Singh Rajput Gives Him this Huge Amount

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close