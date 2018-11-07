This is the reason why Anushka’s role in Zero made Katrina cry

Zero is one of the most awaited films of this year and the trailer of the film was recently launched. After the trailer launch, the lead stars of the film sat down for media interaction. An interesting revelation has come from the video posted by Anushka Sharma on her Twitter page. In the video, Katrina revealed that she wanted to play the role which Anushka has played.

Katrina also revealed that she cried after the director narrated her the script.

In Zero, Anushka has played the role of a girl suffering from cerebral palsy while Katrina plays a drunken movie star. The two leading actresses have also worked together before and share a great bond.

Check out the video shared by Anushka below.