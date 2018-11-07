Thugs of Hindostan to be released in over 7000 screens across the world

The long wait for ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ is over as the movie is set to storms screens worldwide November 8.

Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and ‘Dangal’ fame Fathima Sana Sheikh are playing major roles in the movie. Expectations are massive for the movie after the promos and trailer. If reports are to be believed, the movie will be releasing in over 7000 screens worldwide. In India, the movie will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Aamir Khan is known for his phenomenal success rate and with senior Bachchan for a company this time, collection records are most likely to be rewritten. ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ is the first film where the two superstars are sharing screen space.

The movie directed by ‘Dhoom 3’ fame Vijay Krishna Acharya fame is an adaptation of the 1839 novel ‘Confessions of a Thug’. It is a period flick set in the 18th century and has pirates in the narrative.

Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films has funded a whopping budget of Rs 300 crores on the movie. With the Diwali weekend and the presence of two big superstars, the film is expected to take a record opening at the domestic box office.