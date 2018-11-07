UAE Residents can Enjoy a Three-day weekend for Milad Al Nabi

Residents of the UAE shall enjoy a 3-day weekend this month with November 18 declared as a public holiday. The work shall resume on November 19.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has declared Sunday, November 18, as an official holiday for the private sector in the UAE, on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday.

The decision comes after a circular issued by Nasser bin Thani Juma Al Hamli, the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

In a statement, Al Hamli extended his greetings to UAE citizens and residents for this occasion, praying for further prosperity and progress for Arab and Muslim nations.

On Monday evening, the UAE cabinet had announced that November 18 would be an official holiday for the public sector as well.