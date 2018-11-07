Latest NewsNEWSGulf

UAE Residents can Enjoy a Three-day weekend for Milad Al Nabi

Nov 7, 2018, 09:42 am IST
Less than a minute

Residents of the UAE shall enjoy a 3-day weekend this month with November 18 declared as a public holiday. The work shall resume on November 19.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has declared Sunday, November 18, as an official holiday for the private sector in the UAE, on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday.

The decision comes after a circular issued by Nasser bin Thani Juma Al Hamli, the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

In a statement, Al Hamli extended his greetings to UAE citizens and residents for this occasion, praying for further prosperity and progress for Arab and Muslim nations.

On Monday evening, the UAE cabinet had announced that November 18 would be an official holiday for the public sector as well.

Tags

Related Articles

Apr 23, 2018, 12:18 pm IST

Happy News for Sunny Leone Fans ..!! Will Visit Tvm and much more…

Jammu Kashmir
May 5, 2018, 08:11 am IST

GUNFIGHT IN JAMMU KASHMIR; BREAKING NEWS

M.Venkaiah Naidu
Jun 23, 2018, 09:35 am IST

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu says about challenges and problems in the agricultural sector 

Jan 22, 2018, 12:27 pm IST

Aishwarya Rai Receives ‘First Ladies Award’ from President

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close