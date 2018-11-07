Vijay’s Sarkar Breaks Box Office Collection on Opening Day

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay starrer Sarkar hit screens on November 6, 2018. Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sarkar has generated immense buzz and thanks to its festive release. On its opening day, it received a mixed response from the movie lovers and critics. The movie has registered a record-breaking opening. According to Tollywood reports, the movie has collected Rs 75 Cr at the worldwide box office on its opening day.

The movie released in over 3000 screens around the world, breaks records right from its opening day. Sarkar has earned a gross collection of approximately $145,000 just from the premiere shows in the US and the number is expected to be amplified after the first day.

Thalapathy Vijay’s act as a political vigilante in Sarkar is garnering a great response from fans and general movie buffs. The plot of the movie revolves around a successful NRI CEO who returns to India for voting in elections but finds his vote has already been exercised. He enters politics and says that he will bring about a change in the society in one day.