Yogi Adityanath’s big announcement ,“Grand statue dedicated to Lord Ram will be built in Ayodhya”

A day after hosting the grand Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya, which were attended by South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-sook, Uttar Pradesh chief minister made a big announcement on Wednesday, saying that a grand statue dedicated to Lord Ram will be built in Ayodhya. He added that discussions regarding the construction of the grand statue were in the last phase.

Addressing reporters after meeting seers in Ayodhya on occasion of Diwali, Adityanath stated that a towering Ram Statue will be built in the city which will become a symbol of Ayodhya’s identity. The chief minister said that two sites had been shortlisted for the development of Ram Murti.

He also vowed that a “solution” to Ram Mandir will also soon be finalised, saying, “Ram Mandir is, was and will be in Ayodhya”. He added that the solution to Ram Mandir issue would be brought under the ambit of Constitution.

Amid speculations that seers and saints were upset with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the state and the Centre after the Supreme Court deferred the hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case to January 2019, Adityanath met a few seers today. Post the meeting, the chief minister said, “All seers and saints were with me.”

Massive celebrations on the occasion of Diwali were held in Ayodhya, where the chief minister also addressed the gathering at ‘Ram ki Paidi’ for the event titled Ayodhya Deepotsav 2018. The grand function entered Guinness Book of Record after 3,01,152 earthen lamps were lit at the banks of Sarayu river.

The chief minister announced that Rs 175 crore will be earmarked by the state government for the development in name of Lord Ram at ‘Ram Rajya’. He also declared plans to build a new medical college in the city named after King Dashratha, father or Ram, as per Hindu mythological texts.