Actor Siddharth Slams Virat Kohli Over ‘Leave India’ Comment

Indian actor Siddharth came down hard on India captain Virat Kohli over his ‘Leave India’ comment to a fan. The actor took to his Twitter handle to slam the cricketer where he also mentioned if he wanted to remain, King Kohli, he should think about how Rahul Dravid would have reacted to such a statement as the former India captain is considered to be a true gentleman of the sport.

His post read, “If you want to remain #KingKohli it may be time to teach yourself to think ‘What would Dravid say?’ before speaking in future. What an idiotic set of words to come from an #India #captain!

If you want to remain #KingKohli it may be time to teach yourself to think 'What would Dravid say?' before speaking in future. What an idiotic set of words to come from an #India #captain! https://t.co/jVsoGAESuM — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) November 8, 2018

He also retweeted Harsha Bhogle’s tweet on Kohli, where the ace commentator talks of the ‘comfortable bubble’ Indian cricketers should avoid.

“He is an overrated batsman. Nothing seems special in his batting. I enjoy watching English and Australian batsman more than these Indians,” a fan had written which irked the 30-year-old.