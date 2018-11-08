Amit Shah aims ‘Muslim mukth Bharat’, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Ahead of the elections for five State Assemblies in December, Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) party president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi interpreted BJP president Amit Shah’s call to create ‘MIM mukt Hyderabad’, as an expression of real intention to ‘create Muslim Mukt Bharat’.

Owaisi was addressing an election meeting at Bahadurpura in Hyderabad Old City on Wednesday. He said Amit Shah’s remark had reflected the BJP’s intention to free India of Muslims. He asserted that Muslims are in India by their Constitutional right and nobody can challenge their existence.

He told the gathering, “ Amit Shah aake Telangana mein boley Hyderabad ko Majlis se mukt karoonga. Kaun sa mukt karenge aap? Kahan se mukt karenge…Aap majlis mukt nahi, Bharat se musalmaanon ko mukt karna chahte hain. Bharat se musalmanon ka alienation karna chahte hain (Amit Shah came to Telangana and said he will free Hyderabad from Majlis. But what will you (Amit Shah) free? How will you free (it)? You want to make India free of Muslims. You want to create alienation for Muslims from India)”.

It may be mentioned that Amit Shah while addressing a national conference of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in Secunderabad last week stressed that Hyderabad needs to be freed from the MIM. Shah charged the K Chandrasekhar Rao government of being scared of the MIM and hence not holding Hyderabad Liberation Day on September 17 every year.

MIM and TRS have friendly relations in Telangana.