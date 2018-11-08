BJP Chief Minister’s brother-in-law will Contest on a Congress Ticket

Congress on Wednesday released its fourth list of candidates contesting for Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2018, the voting for which is scheduled to be held on November 28. Further, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan’s brother-in-law Sanjay Singh will contest from Waraseoni on a Congress ticket, news agency ANI reported.

It must be noted that the grand old party on November 3 announced the names of 155 candidates contesting in the upcoming polls. The results will be announced on December 11. The tenure of the Madhya Pradesh 230-member House expires on January 7, 2019. The BJP is in power in Madhya Pradesh with 166 seats in the House.

Earlier it was reported that the Congress party had finalised the names of a total of 150 candidates. “Congress has finalised 150 candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly polls. This decision has been taken unanimously,” Congress’ in-charge for Madhya Pradesh, Dipak Babaria, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Congress’ candidate list for Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2018 came hours after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s brother-in-law Sanjay Singh Masani joined the Congress on Saturday, saying the state needs party chief Kamal Nath and not Chouhan as the CM.