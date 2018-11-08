Driver of ATM cash Management Company escaped with Rs 75 Lakh

A driver of a cash management company escaped with Rs 75 lakh in cash on Monday, while his van was doing rounds in East Division to replenish ATMs.

Kadugondanahalli police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the accused, identified as Abdul Shahid. The accused was working with Writers Safeguard Private Ltd, a cash management company.

According to the police, Abdul was deployed to carry Rs 1.2 crore in cash to fill the ATMs. He along with his colleagues Srishaila, Harish and the gunman, Janith Singh, replenished cash in a couple of ATMs.

The theft happened after the van reached an Axis Bank ATM on Nagawara Main Road. Srishaila, Harish and Janith Singh got into the ATM kiosk, while Abdul stayed back in the van, with Rs 75 lakh in it.

When three of them returned after a few minutes, they found that Abdul had abandoned the van and vanished with a metal trunk and two bags containing cash.

They immediately alerted the branch in-charge, K. Suresh Kumar, who rushed to the spot and filed a complaint with the jurisdictional Kadugodi police.

The police have registered a case and suspect the involvement of more people as Abdul alone could not have managed to escape with the metal trunk and two bags. The police are verifying the CCTV footage from surrounding areas to nab the accused.