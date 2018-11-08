Dubai Police begin flying motorcycle training : Watch Video

In a video, the Dubai Media Office showed that officers are already being trained to use the Hoversurf Scorpion-3 hoverbike. In an earlier tweet, the media office said that Dubai Police will take first deliveries of the new vehicle by next year. Several officers are seen being taught on the bike’s controls. They then take off and ‘drive’ it for a brief distance before safely landing.

Brigadier Khalid Al Razzouqi, Director of the Directorate General of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police, said that the bike will enhance the force’s rapid response capabilities.

The Scorpion 3 is a four-rotor hoverbike made by California-based company Hoversurf.

The Scorpion 3 weighs only 114kg, owing to its carbon-fibre monocoque frame. The bike can take off and land in any regular parking space owing to its small size. According to the Hoversurf website, the lightweight frame allows for a larger battery which extends the operating time of the vehicle. Its maximum speed is limited to 96 kmph (60 mph or 52 knots) according to the requirements of the law.

The Scorpion 3 is expected to enter into Dubai Police service by 2020.