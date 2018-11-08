Latest Newscelebrities

Here is how Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma celebrated their first Diwali together: See Pics

Nov 8, 2018, 01:00 pm IST
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated their first Diwali. Husband Virat Kohli took to his official Instagram account to post a photo of them together.

Standing in a beautiful balcony lit with festive lights, Virat and Anushka look absolutely magical as they pose together for the photo. While Virat is looking dapper in a white designer kurta pyjama, Anushka is looking charming in a light brown saree. To amp up her look, Anushka has completed her look with a choker necklace, matching earrings and her hair tied in a bun. Sharing the photo on his official Instagram account, Virat wished everyone a very happy and prosperous Diwali.

 

A very happy and prosperous Diwali to everyone from our home. Wishing everyone peace, happiness and good health. God bless. ??? @anushkasharma

Happy Diwali from our home ? May you all find the light in you this Diwali …. ????

