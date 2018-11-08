These are the Hottest Mothers in Bollywood known to maintain Good Shape

Kareena Kapoor Khan

From being known to maintain a size-zero figure, Kareena went on to give birth to Taimur with her husband, Saif.

Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor’s partner got back to shape pretty quickly once they had a baby Zain.

Gauri Khan

Being married to the Badshah of Bollywood isn’t easy and giving birth to three of his kids is on another level, but Gauri Khan pulled it all off while being a stunner.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Some people gleam in the sunshine and that precisely what Aishwarya Rai does when she steps out. Once she has baby Aaradhya with her star husband, she was hitting the gym to keep fit.

Sunny Leone

Having adopted a baby girl, Leone also had twins through surrogacy with her husband Daniel Weber, like Sushmita Sen, she didn’t have to give birth and recover, to be a hot mom.

Malaika Arora Khan

She is by far one of the healthiest mothers in Bollywood. Not only is she the Queen of item songs, but she also makes looking fit seem so many things in one go – sexy, alluring and empowering. And she admits its yoga and a daily dose of the gym that streamlines her body.

Shilpa Shetty

Post pregnancy Shetty completely shed weight thanks to her fitness plan. She works out regularly and has even published many exercise DVDs.