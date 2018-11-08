How To Make Pasta Recipe

pasta is one of the most popular dishes among kids. Its fast and simple to prepare and everyone loves the creamy yummy taste. In this recipe, the vegetables are cooked in tomato based sauce and served over creamy pasta.

Ingredients

Pasta or macroni – 200 g

Olive oil or cooking oil – 2 tbsp

Cumin seeds – 1/2 tsp

Green chilli – 1

Onion sliced – 1/2 cup

Ginger garlic paste – 1 tsp

Tomato – 2 big

Vegetables like (carrot, beans, capsicum) sliced – 1 cup

Red chilli pwd – 1/2 tsp

Onion pwd – 1/2 tsp (optional)

Garlic pwd – 1/2 tsp (optional)

Garam masala pwd – 1/2 tsp

Lemon juice – few drops

Fresh coriander leaves

Salt to taste

Method