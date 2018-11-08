Latest NewsIndia

If voted to power, will change the name of Hyderabad , says BJP MLA

Nov 8, 2018, 10:12 pm IST
Less than a minute

Hyderabad and its twin Secunderabad will be renamed if the BJP is voted to power in Telangana, party MLA Raja Singh said on Thursday. Hyderabad would be rechristened as Bhagyanagar, its erstwhile name, if the BJP wins maximum seats in the December 7 assembly elections, he said. Singh also said the names of Secunderabad and Karimnagar would also be changed.

“Earlier, Hyderabad was known as Bhagyanagar. In 1590, Quli Qutub Shah came and changed Bhagyanagar to Hyderabad. At that time, many Hindus were attacked, many temples destroyed. In Telangana, BJP will win a majority and then our first aim will be developing the state and second will be renaming Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar. We will also change the names of Secunderabad and Karimnagar,” Singh, who represents Goshamahal assembly constituency, told ANI.

Singh further stated that the areas named after Mughals and Nizams would be renamed after the people who fought for Telangana and the country. His remarks come days after the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh renamed Allahabad and Faizabad as Prayagaraj and Ayodhya, respectively.

Earlier this year, the Mughalsarai Railway station was renamed as Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay junction.

Tags

Related Articles

Oct 20, 2018, 01:55 pm IST

Girl with Placard at Sabarimala ‘Will Visit Again after crossing 50’

Vivegam-still
May 12, 2017, 11:13 am IST

Ajith Kumar- starring ‘Vivegam’ teaser goes viral in one day after release

Nov 5, 2018, 04:02 pm IST

INS Arihant is back after the patrol! Success enhances our security needs says: PM

Nov 6, 2018, 08:51 pm IST

Actress Vasundhara Das Followed and Stalked in Bangalore

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close