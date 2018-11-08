Latest Newscelebrities

Mouni Roy’s stunning Diwali look: See Pics

Nov 8, 2018, 12:40 pm IST
Less than a minute
Mouni-Roy-Stunning

Mouni Roy who looked astonishing at television producer Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali party, which was a grand affair, shared her stunning photos from the Diwali bash on her official Instagram account. The photo has been breaking the Internet as Mouni Roy is looking extremely stunning and sexy!

Dressed in a gorgeous cream coloured lehenga-choli with beautiful silver embroidery. Her elegance, charm, and beautiful eyes make her look magical in the photos she shared on Instagram on the occasion of Diwali.

 

