Naidu meets Deve Gowda at his residence

TDP leader and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is trying to unite opposition parties to take on BJP in the Lok Sabha elections next year, meet former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru.

Gowda, along with his son and Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, came out to receive Naidu. The leaders will hold preliminary discussions on chalking out strategies for a ‘Grand Alliance’.

Naidu was an ally in the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and broke away in March this year after the Centre denied Special Status to Andhra Pradesh. Naidu has since joined hands with the Congress-led Opposition.

On Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had hinted that his father and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda will be the guiding force behind the TDP leader, giving him a push to mobilize Opposition forces for a grand alliance.

Kumaraswamy also said that though there were differences among national and regional parties, the Karnataka bypoll results had set a tone for these parties to forget rivalries and come together on a common platform.