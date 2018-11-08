CinemaLatest NewsIndiaEntertainment

Nithya Menon to make her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s next

Nov 8, 2018, 07:25 pm IST
Less than a minute

Bollywood super  Akshay Kumar is going to star in a new space film titled ‘Mission Mangal’. The movie which reportedly is about Mangalyaan, India’s first interplanetary mission to reach the Mars orbit, will be directed by Jagan Shakti and bankrolled by R Balki. Along with Akshay Kumar, the movie has an impressive line up of actors like Vidya Balan, Nithya Menen, Tapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi, and ‘Pink’ fame Kirti Kulhari.

‘Mission Mangal’ marks Nithya Menen’s debut outing in Bollywood. The actress who is known for taking up only meaty roles in the South has reportedly bagged a plum role in her B-Town debut as well.

The female actors in the movie are said to play the roles of the real-life ISRO scientists who were associated with the Mangalyaan project. More details regarding the technical crew will be revealed shortly.

Fox Star Studios and Cape Of Good Films is jointly funding this movie. It is slated to commence from mid-November.

Tags

Related Articles

Jul 21, 2017, 02:11 pm IST

PMO wants HRD to introduce Sainik School model in al schools

donald trump
Jun 24, 2017, 09:33 am IST

He is the first world leader to have dinner with Trump

Jan 5, 2018, 01:00 pm IST

Jaw Dropping! Akshay Kumar’s first look for his upcoming film

Oct 31, 2017, 09:36 am IST

Longest tunnel of China under construction aims water from Brahmaputra

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close