Nithya Menon to make her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s next

Bollywood super Akshay Kumar is going to star in a new space film titled ‘Mission Mangal’. The movie which reportedly is about Mangalyaan, India’s first interplanetary mission to reach the Mars orbit, will be directed by Jagan Shakti and bankrolled by R Balki. Along with Akshay Kumar, the movie has an impressive line up of actors like Vidya Balan, Nithya Menen, Tapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi, and ‘Pink’ fame Kirti Kulhari.

‘Mission Mangal’ marks Nithya Menen’s debut outing in Bollywood. The actress who is known for taking up only meaty roles in the South has reportedly bagged a plum role in her B-Town debut as well.

The female actors in the movie are said to play the roles of the real-life ISRO scientists who were associated with the Mangalyaan project. More details regarding the technical crew will be revealed shortly.

Fox Star Studios and Cape Of Good Films is jointly funding this movie. It is slated to commence from mid-November.