Premkumar appointed as Additional District Magistrate in-charge of Sabarimala

Nov 8, 2018, 04:53 pm IST
Premkumar appointed as Additional District Magistrate in-charge of Sabarimala.  Devikulam Sub-collector V.R. Premkumar has been appointed as Additional District Magistrate in-charge of Sabarimala and adjacent areas.

The decision in this regard was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday.

The official will be coordinating the functions of all government departments and agencies near Sabarimala, Pamba and Nilakkal region during the Sabarimala pilgrimage season, a government press release said.

Premkumar was recently in the news for his tough stand in the land grab cases involving senior politicians in Munnar.

