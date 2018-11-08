Latest NewsIndiacelebritiesEntertainmentLife Style

Proud my ‘Simmba’ is marrying my ‘Meenamma’: Rohit Shetty

Nov 8, 2018, 05:01 pm IST
Nov 8, 2018, 05:01 pm IST

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty who wrapped up the shoot of Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, posted an emotional message on Instagram. Wishing Ranveer and Deepika Padukone as they are all set to tie the knot, Shetty wrote: “I am proud to show off today that my Simmba is marrying my Meenamma.”

In the post, Shetty wrote that Simmba has been an adventurous journey and that no one else could have been a better Simmba than Ranveer. “Simmba being our first film together was full of fun, laughters,  and unending memories. It’s truly been wonderful knowing him as a person and as an actor who is honest hardworking and so passionate about his craft,” he wrote.

 

