Senior BJP Leader Joins Congress

Ahead of Madhya Pradesh polls, senior BJP leader and former minister Sartaj Singh joined Congress on Thursday. Touted as a mass leader of Hoshangabad region, Sartaj Singh has served as the minister in Shivraj cabinet and also represented Hoshangabad and Narsinghpur parliamentary constituency.

Sartaj Singh represents Hoshangabad’s Seoni Malwa in the Madhya Pradesh assembly.

Speaking on the lines of contesting elections, Singh opined that “I am prepared to contest if the party decides my name”.

Sartaj Singh and Babulal Gaur, then (2016) ministers were forced to resign from their respective posts on the grounds of their age was over 75.