Latest NewsPolitics

Senior BJP Leader Joins Congress

Nov 8, 2018, 08:42 pm IST
Less than a minute

Ahead of Madhya Pradesh polls, senior BJP leader and former minister Sartaj Singh joined Congress on Thursday. Touted as a mass leader of Hoshangabad region, Sartaj Singh has served as the minister in Shivraj cabinet and also represented Hoshangabad and Narsinghpur parliamentary constituency.

Sartaj Singh represents Hoshangabad’s Seoni Malwa in the Madhya Pradesh assembly.
Speaking on the lines of contesting elections, Singh opined that “I am prepared to contest if the party decides my name”.

Sartaj Singh and Babulal Gaur, then (2016) ministers were forced to resign from their respective posts on the grounds of their age was over 75.

Tags

Related Articles

Feb 5, 2018, 08:28 am IST

Rift in CPI(M) getting worse with each passing day

Aug 21, 2018, 08:04 pm IST

The Astrologer Who Completely Messed Up His Predictions About Kerala’s Climate Has Finally Responded

Jun 25, 2017, 06:53 am IST

PM Narendra Modi to address nation through ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today

Oct 3, 2018, 08:37 am IST

Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor condoles singer-violinist Balabhaskar’s demise

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close